Man kills wife & daughters, commits suicide in Jharkhand

They have been identified by the police as Shiva Kumar Razak, 38; Babita Devi (wife), 35; and two daughters Tanya, 10, and Shreya, 6,.

"Shiva first killed his wife and two daughter by strangulating them. He threw the bodies daughters in a well in his house and later committed suicide by hanging himself with a tree" said Yogendra Kumar, a police inspector, who reached the village to investigate the case.

The police recovered a suicide note from Shiva, which read: "We have committed suicide after consulting each other. NO one is responsible for our death".

According to villagers, Shiva, a farmer, was disturbed for last few days due to a loan. To survive he was working as a labourer. <br>-- IANS<br>ns/pcj