Man kills wife, mother-in-law in Jharkhand

According to the police, the accused Bahadur Rawani (36) killed his wife Radha Devi (32) and mother-in-law Saraswati Devi (50), over suspicion of an extra-marital affair.

Police have also seized the axe used in killing both the women.

Rawani was married to Radha 12 years ago and they have a 10-year old boy. The accused was living with his wife in his mother-in-law's house.

During interrogation, the accused informed the police that his wife had an extra-marital affair with a relative. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.