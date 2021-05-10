Man kills wife and then commits suicide in Bihar

The bodies of Pranav Bhuiyan and his wife Chinta Devi, residents of Banjari village under Rohtas police station, were recovered from their house on Monday, a police official said.

Sasaram, May 10 (IANS) A man killed his wife and then committed suicide by hanging himself on Sunday night in Rohtas district of Bihar. Police said it recovered both the bodies on Monday.

During interrogation, the villagers told the police that there was a quarrel between the husband and wife on Sunday night. The villagers say that Pranav Bhuiyan used to work as a daily wage labourer and due to their poor financial condition, the two used to fight everyday.

Rohtas police station in-charge Rajiv Ranjan said the couple have three small children, who have now been left orphaned. He said there seems to be a case of strangulation of the wife by the husband and then suicide by the husband.

He said that both the bodies have been sent for postmortem, and only after getting the report can the exact cause of death be ascertained.

