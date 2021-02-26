Man kills wife over suspected illicit relationship

Satish Kumar, 38, of Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh had allegedly brutally assaulted his wife with an iron rod after a heated argument over a suspected extramarital affair and fled the spot on February 14.

Gurugram, Feb 26 (IANS) The Gurugram Police have arrested a man on the charge of murdering his 32-year-old wife, Ruby, in Sarhaul village in Guguram as he suspected her of having illicit relations, police said on Friday.

Kumar was arrested from near Shani temple in Sarhaul village on Thursday by a team of crime branch unit DLF Phase-4 after a tip-off.

"During questioning the accused has confessed his crime and disclosed that he suspected that his wife had developed illicit relations. He hit his wife with an iron rod after an argument and fled the spot to his native place," said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (Crime).

Kumar, who works as a security guard at a private company and was living at a rented accommodation in Sarhaul village for the past three years with his wife and their two children.

Akshay Singh, the woman's brother, who lives in Delhi, had said in his police complaint that he received a call from his sister's friend who had found her body at the residence. He rushed to Gurugram and saw her lying on the bed. He immediately informed the police control room and tried to wake her up but by then she was dead.

"Her nose, mouth and ears were bleeding and she had suffered severe injuries all over her body," he told the police.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Kumar on February 14 at Sector 17/18 police station in Gurugram.

--IANS

str/rt