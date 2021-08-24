Man kills worker for demanding wages in Bihar's Nalanda

The incident occurred at Yogiya village under Chandi police station on Monday night. The victim has been identified as Upendra Ravidas. He lived with his in-laws in the same village.

Patna, Aug 24 (IANS) A man in Bihar's Nalanda district killed a daily wage labourer after the latter demanded 10 kg food grain as the labour charge.

Police said that Upendra was working as a labourer in the agricultural field of Dinesh Mahto of the same village for the last 15 days and was sowing seeds. The deceased's wife claimed that the employer had to pay 10 kg of food grain for the work. When he demanded the labour charge, Dinesh and his men brutally assaulted him using batons and iron rod until death, said an official of Chandi police station.

"We have found the dead body from a jute bag lying in a vacant plot away from Dinesh Mahto's house. The allegation was levelled by the deceased's wife. We are investigating the murder," he said.

In two other separate incidents, two women committed suicide in Patna on Monday evening.

The first incident took place in Shivaji Nagar under Digha police station. The deceased is identified as Soni Devi. Her family members alleged that in-laws of Soni did not allow her to meet with her brother during Rakshabandhan.

"This could be the reason, Soni went into shock. She was found hanging with a ceiling fan in the bedroom of in-law's house," said the brother of the deceased in a statement to the police.

He also alleged the deceased's husband Lovkesh Kumar Singh, his father Kaushal Kumar Singh and mother Dewanti Devi had demanded dowry of Rs 2 lakh.

An FIR has been registered under various sections of the IPC including abetment to suicide and dowry against the trio in Digha police station after which they were arrested.

The second suicide case took place in Mainpura locality under Patliputra police station. The victim was identified as Shalu Devi. The family members of the deceased said that she was under depression for a few months.

The deceased had sent her two sons to her house located in Rajiv Nagar locality on Monday and hanged herself from the ceiling fan on Monday. Her husband Birendra Kumar is a guest teacher in Munger district and was on duty in Munger.

--IANS

ajk/skp/