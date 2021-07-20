Man lands in CBI net on charges of child abuse

A CBI spokesperson said that the accused was produced before a POCSO court in Goa on Tuedsay, which remanded him to judicial custody. The probe agency withheld the identity of the accused, saying that it could hamper the investigation.

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a man in connection with its probe into the allegations of sexual abuse of children.

The agency had registered a case on June 22 last year against the accused person, a resident of Goa, and other unknown persons.

In the FIR, it was alleged that the accused person was involved in sexual abuse of children in Goa and Maharashtra, and also recorded these acts by using his mobile phone, digital camera and other electronic devices.

The CBI said that it has been further alleged that these photographs and video clips were published or transmitted by the accused persons using the internet and dark web for sale, sharing or trading of such child sexual abusive material (CSAM) content with other individuals.

The CBI said that the accused used e-mails to connect with other pedophiles outside the country, and also accessed Cloud based storage services for storing the illegal CSAM content, besides using free photo-sharing websites based in other countries.

He also reportedly used other social networking websites and platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp etc. to connecting with individuals abroad for trading and sharing child sexual abuse material in large quantities.

The official said that during searches, one mobile phone, one hard drive, one pen drive and one laptop allegedly used by the accused to access CSAM were recovered.

