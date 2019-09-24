Man left unattended inside MRI machine; probe on

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): A man was left gasping for breath after he was allegedly kept unattended in an MRI machine's tunnel for more than half an hour by the staff of Sector-6 civil hospital on Monday.

The patient, Ram Mehar, aged 59, was referred to the hospital after he complained of shoulder pain.

"Initially, 10-15 minutes passed by but no staff was there and after half an hour, I started to struggle in order to get out. After some time, the belt broke and I managed to make my way out of the machine," Mehar stated."Had I stayed inside for more than 25 seconds, I would have died," he added.Health Minister Anil Vij has ordered the Director-General of Healthcare to prepare a report of the incident.Speaking to reporters on Monday, Vij said, "I have got to know about the incident through media reports and have told DG (Healthcare) to prepare a report of the incident and send it to me."Station House Officer of Panchkula Sector- 5 police station Rajiv Miglani has informed that police is awaiting the report of the enquiry being conducted by the hospital into the incident."The doctors of the civil hospital are conducting an enquiry into the incident and we will take action based on the report's findings," Miglani said. (ANI)