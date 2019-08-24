Man loses both legs after being run over by moving train in Faridabad

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A man lost both his legs while trying to cross a railway track near Faridabad railway station on Friday after he got hit by a moving train.

The man named Pradeep Kumar was returning from office when the incident happened. He was taken to the Civil Hospital where he was given initial treatment and then referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

"We got a call at 5.30 pm on Friday that a person's legs were severed after being run over by a train. We sent Sub-Inspector Kripal to the spot. On reaching the spot, he came to know that the man had already been taken to Civil Hospital by an ambulance," Rajpal Singh, In-charge, Government Railway Police (GRP), Faridabad railway station said."We always warn public to not cross the railway tracks on foot but people don't heed to the warning and in a hurry cross the track on foot," he added."We received the patient on Friday evening who sustained an injury in a railway accident. Dr Meenakshi Dahiya was on duty and she gave initial treatment to the patient," Dr Vinay Gupta, Acting Principal Medical Officer, Civil Hospital said.On being asked about the way in which the man was treated as his severed legs were placed near his head when he was brought to the hospital, the doctor said that the priority was to save the patient's life."Our first priority was to save the life of the patient and provide him with life-support. We have referred him to the Trauma Center at AIIMS for treatment as super-speciality facilities are not available in the Civil Hospital," he added. (ANI)