Man reports fake robbery of Rs 20 lakh in Visakhapatnam, held

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): A man was taken into custody for reporting a fake robbery of Rs 20 lakh, police said here on Sunday.

N Srinuvasulu lodged a complaint with the police on Tuesday stating that two bike-borne unidentified men beat him up and robbed his employer's money that he was carrying.



"He complained that he was proceeding towards Visakhapatnam from Gajuwaka via port road on a scooter and had a bag containing Rs 20 lakh along with him," Police Commissioner RK Meena said.

He inflicted injuries on his hand and on some other parts of the body and told the police that he was attacked by the assailants.

The man told the same story to his employer, a transport service provider.

However, his story did not go down well with the police officials. They suspected that the man wanted to swindle the company's money.

On questioning, Srinuvasulu could not give satisfactory answers raising further suspicions.

Finally, the police succeeded to crack the case and recovered the money from his possession. (ANI)

