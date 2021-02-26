Man riding scooter killed after being hit by speeding car in south Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): A man was killed allegedly after a speeding Mercedes car hit his scooter in Vasant Vihar here on Thursday, police said on Friday.



The deceased has been identified as Anthony Joseph, a domestic help who hails from Gorakhpur. His wife is a cook in the house of a US Embassy official in Vasant Vihar and they both lived in servant quarters, police said.

The accused identified Aryan Jain, 19, a student at a university in the UK who was driving the car. has been arrested, police said. He was later released on bail.

Two of Jain's friends- Samrath, an Engineering student and Bharat, a first year student of Delhi University- were also in the car during the time of the incident. The trio had gone for a drive for 15 minutes and the incident happened when they were returning to Vasant Vihar.

A medical test was conducted and and no acohol was found in Jain's blood, police said. (ANI)

