  Man riding scooter killed after being hit by speeding car in south Delhi

Man riding scooter killed after being hit by speeding car in south Delhi

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Feb 26th, 2021, 22:36:06hrs
Representative image

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): A man was killed allegedly after a speeding Mercedes car hit his scooter in Vasant Vihar here on Thursday, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Anthony Joseph, a domestic help who hails from Gorakhpur. His wife is a cook in the house of a US Embassy official in Vasant Vihar and they both lived in servant quarters, police said.
The accused identified Aryan Jain, 19, a student at a university in the UK who was driving the car. has been arrested, police said. He was later released on bail.
Two of Jain's friends- Samrath, an Engineering student and Bharat, a first year student of Delhi University- were also in the car during the time of the incident. The trio had gone for a drive for 15 minutes and the incident happened when they were returning to Vasant Vihar.
A medical test was conducted and and no acohol was found in Jain's blood, police said. (ANI)

