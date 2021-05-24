Man seeks Yogi's help to trace missing daughters

The father, Mohammad Shaukeen alleged that he had filed a police complaint against a woman and three youths but no action has been taken.

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 24 (IANS) A man from Sujud village in Muzaffarnagar has appealed to chief minister Yogi Adityanath to help him trace his three missing daughters.

The local police said that Shaukeen's eldest daughter, aged about 20 years, had eloped and had got married on her own.

"She even approached the high court for protection. The two minor daughters left home because their father and brother blamed them for their elder sister's elopement. Efforts are on to trace them. Their location has been traced to Delhi," said a police officer.

According to reports, Shaukeen's eldest daughter had disappeared three months ago and married her boyfriend, Azad.

Shaukeen had lodged a police complaint against Azad, his brother Zubair and their father Abrar, who live in the same village, for 'kidnapping' his daughter.

A day before Eid, Shaukeen's two minor daughters, aged 14 and 15, went out shopping and never returned home.

Shaukeen is convinced that all his daughters have been abducted by Azad and his brother and father and approached police for help.

During investigation, police learnt that Shaukeen's elder daughter had sent a copy of her marriage certificate to the high court while moving an application for anticipatory bail for her husband and his family.

Yogesh Sharma, station house officer of the Nagar Kotwali police station, said, "We have registered two cases in the matter. In the first case, we have booked five accused - Azad, Zubair, Abrar and their relatives Firoz and Taki. We have arrested Firoz and Taki and sent them to jail."

In the minor girls' disappearance case, he said that a missing complaint had been registered and a police team has been sent to Delhi to bring them home.

Jitender Singh, investigation officer of the case, said, "It has been found that both minor girls had gone to Dehradun in search of work and later, moved to Delhi. Before leaving home, the girls had told their teacher that they were fed up of being blamed by their father and brother for helping their elder sister elope. We have traced their location to Delhi."

Efforts are on to find all the girls, he added.

