Man sentenced to death in Bihar for rape & murder of minor

Patna, July 31 (IANS) A district court in Rohtas in Bihar has sentenced a man to death for the rape and murder of a minor girl.

After the Additional Sessions Judge pronounced the judgement, the family members of the victim said that they have finally got justice.

In November 2020, Balram Singh, a resident of Dalmianagar in Rohtas district, had kidnapped the 10-year-old daughter of a neighbour, whom he later raped and killed inside his own house.