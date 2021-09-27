Man sets himself ablaze in front of TN CM's residence

Chennai, Sep 27 (IANS) A 48-year-old man set himself ablaze in front of the residence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin here on Monday morning, police said.

He was rescued by the police personnel stationed at the residence and admitted to the Kilpauk Medical College with 40 per cent burns.

The police said the man has been identified at Vetrrimaran from Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district and the reasons for his suicide attempt were not yet clear.