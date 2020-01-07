Man shoots himself in leg inside UP Court

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 7 (IANS) An accused in a triple murder case allegedly shot himself in the leg using a country made pistol inside the district court in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri.

The incident happened on Monday.

The accused, Manish, was inside the courtroom when he bent down and took out the firearm from his shoe and shot himself before anyone could realise what was happening.

Five constables have been suspended for the lapse.

It is not yet known how Manish got the firearm and whether it was given to him by someone in the court.

The incident comes barely a fortnight after a shoot-out within a courtroom in Bijnor district in which an alleged history-sheeter was shot dead while he was appearing in a murder case. The incident has set the alarm bells ringing over security arrangements in district courts in the state. The Allahabad High Court had directed the state government to draft a security plan for district courts after the Bijnor incident. Meanwhile, the police said that Manish, in connivance with two others, Kallu and Jitendra, had shot dead his father Sukhram, stepmother Sushma Devi and brother Abhishek over a property dispute on October 9, 2012 under the Karhal police station area of the district. Manish, along with Kallu and Jitendra, were produced in the court of Additional District Judge-IV, Tarun Kumar Singh for hearing on Monday. Police circle officer (Mainpuri city) Abhay Narain Rai said that when Manish was asked to personally explain the circumstances on the day of the crime by the court, he took out a country made weapon and shot at his right foot. Manish was sent to the district hospital and is out of danger. His statement is yet to be recorded by the police. amita/dpb