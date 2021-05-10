Man shot dead at Vancouver International Airport

The shooting took place at around 3 p.m. on Sunday at the airport's international departure area, CNN quoted Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) Sgt. Frank Jang as saying to reporters.

Vancouver, May 10 (IANS) A man was shot dead in a shooting incident at the Vancouver International Airport (YVR) in Canada, according to authorities.

"A 28-year-old man was shot, he succumbed to his injuries. This man is known to police. We believe this shooting is related to this ongoing gang conflict we've seen throughout the region lately," he added.

After the shooting, an SUV departed the area with at least two more people inside, Jang told reporters.

The vehicle was found about 17 miles from the scene of the shooting.

Jung added that the police are still searching for one or more suspects.

About an hour later, a statement on the YVR airport's Twitter handle said: "We can confirm the situation has been contained at YVR. The airport is open and safe. Flights are operating.

"We will release more info as it becomes available..."

--IANS

ksk/