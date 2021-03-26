Man shot dead by unidentified assailants in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 26 (IANS) A 26-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants at Dhankot village in Gurugram on Friday morning, the police said.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Shubham, who was a resident of Gurugram's Devilal Colony.

"The police received information about the incident at nearly 5 a.m. on Friday. Soon a police team reached the Jhajjar-Farrukhnagar road along with forensic experts to collect the evidence," said Gurugram Police Spokesperson Subhash Boken.