Man shot dead by unidentified assailants in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 26 (IANS) A 26-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants at Dhankot village in Gurugram on Friday morning, the police said.
According to the police, the victim was identified as Shubham, who was a resident of Gurugram's Devilal Colony.
"The police received information about the incident at nearly 5 a.m. on Friday. Soon a police team reached the Jhajjar-Farrukhnagar road along with forensic experts to collect the evidence," said Gurugram Police Spokesperson Subhash Boken.
The body of the deceased was lying on the road. The victim had received a single gunshot to his head due to which he died on the spot, the police added.
"The police had developed the deceased's identity with the help of his phone and informed his family members about the incident. The motive behind the murder is unknown. Whether the victim was involved in any crime or had any enemity will be clear after a thorough investigation," Boken added.
--IANS
str/khz