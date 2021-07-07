Man shot dead in Bihar's Nalanda district by cousin

The deceased was identified as Anuj Yadav alias Kailu. As per the statement of the victim's wife, the cousin brother of Anuj named Pramod Yadav molested her in the former's absence from their house.

Patna, July 7 (IANS) A man was gunned down in Bihar's Nalanda district on Wednesday after he objected to his cousin misbehaving with and molesting his wife.

"The accused entered my house and molested me. When I objected to the act, Pramod threatened me with dire consequences. When my husband Anuj came home, I narrated the entire incident to him. My husband went to Pramod's house to complain to his parents, but the accused manhandled him. After a heated exchange of words, my husband returned home," the victim said in her statement to the police.

"After some time, Pramod and his accomplices came on a motorbike and called my husband out of the house. When he opened the door of the house, the accused opened fire at him indiscriminately. My husband sustained gunshot injuries on his chest and died on the spot," his wife said.

Mustaq Mohamad, SHO of Deep Nagar police station, said: "The accused misbehaved with the deceased's wife. The accused opened fire at him, killing him on the spot. We have sent the body for postmortem. A hunt is on to nab the accused."

