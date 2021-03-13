Man shot dead in Delhi over DJ songs, accused held

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a 28-year-old man, who had shot a man dead following a simple altercation over playing DJ songs at a birthday party in Najafgarh.

The accused person, who has been identified as Naveen Kumar, confessed during sustained interrogation that he had a small altercation with Anuj Sharma in an inebriated state over a petty issue of playing DJ songs at a birthday party on March 11, following which he opened fire at Sharma, resulting in his death.