Man shot dead in east Delhi's Seelampur

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Salman, a resident of Seelampur, who was shot in the early hours of Sunday when he was roaming around in the area.

"According to Salman's statement, two unidentified bike-borne miscreants came and asked him why he was roaming at that time. Later, a scuffle ensued between them and the accused fired a bullet which hit his head. He was rushed to the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital where he succumbed on Monday," said a senior police officer.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and teams have been formed to nab the accused. -- IANS <br>adv/rs