Man shot dead in Shekhpur, Bihar

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): A man was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Shekhpur area of Muzaffarpur, police said.

Vinit Kumar was shot dead on late Friday night near ICICI Bank situated at Akhraghat by assailants, Ahiyarpur police station SHO Vikas Kumar Rai said on Saturday.

Kumar was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.



Rai said that he had been attacked earlier also and two people were arrested who are on bail.

"We are investigating the case from every angle," he said.

A case had been registered in this connection.

Kumar had earlier been attacked on May 6 last year in his house and suffered a gunshot in his arm. (ANI)