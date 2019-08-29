Man shot dead in south Delhi

The deceased has been identified as Avinash, a resident of Subhash Camp Aali Vihar, and his aunt as Sheela.

"We received a call at 10.30 p.m. regarding a man shot at the Subhash Camp Aali Vihar. On reaching the spot, the police found that injured had been taken to Apollo Hospital. Avinash was declared brought dead and Sheela was undergoing treatment," said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy commissioner of Police, Southeast.

According to the police, Sheela said they were sitting at their house, when three boys came and started a quarrel with Avinash. During the scuffle, they shot at Avinash and fled the spot.

"Prima facie, the motive seems to be old animity. We are checking the CCTV footages of the area. A case under section 307/302/34 of the IPC has been registered," said Biswal.