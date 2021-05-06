Man shot dead inside PG, police suspect old rivalry

The accused duo fired several bullets, four of which hit the man's body and he died on the spot, they said.

Gurugram, May 6 (IANS) A 35-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by two armed assailants over an old enmity inside a paying guest (PG) accommodation located in Islampur village in Gurugram on Tuesday night, the police said on Wednesday.

The two are absconding after leaving their pistols on the crime spot, the same was recovered by the police team.

Police investigation has revealed that the victim Sandeep of Sampla village in Rohtak was residing in the PG for the last two months whereas the culprits Manish and Jonti were also residing in the same PG for the last one month.

"It is suspected that the trio had some verbal spat over an old enmity and the culprits then shot him dead inside the PG on Tuesday night at around 11.30 p.m.," said a police officer.

The firing incident triggered panic among local residents and other PG occupants. A case of murder was registered at the Sadar police station in Gurugram.

The police officer further said that the victim's life could be saved as he was survived by next 15-20 minutes despite bullet injuries.

"The victim himself had called up few numbers after the incident. The PG operator rushed him in a private hospital around 2.00 p.m. where the doctor's declared him brought dead," said the police officer requesting anonymity.

"The culprits have been identified. Our teams are conducting raids to nab them," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

The police, however, did not specify the issue over which victim and the duo accused were having their longstanding enmity. The victim's body was shifted to a government hospital's mortuary for autopsy, the police said.

--IANS

str/rs