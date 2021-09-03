Man shot dead near temple in Gurugram

According to the police, after receiving the information about the incident, a team from the Sector-5 police station rushed to the spot and took the body under its custody, which later was sent for an autopsy.

Gurugram, Sep 3 (IANS) A man was allegedly shot dead near the Sheetla Mata Temple gate in Gurugram on Friday.

An eyewitness told the police that the miscreant fled the spot after committing the crime along with his accomplice on a motorcycle.

"The deceased has received only a single bullet injury in the forehead, which led to his death on the spot," Pankaj Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector-5 police station told IANS.

Identities of the victim, aged between 25-30, and the accused are yet to be ascertained.

"The reason behind the incident is yet to be known. We are scanning the CCTV footage of the spot to identify the accused," added the SHO.

