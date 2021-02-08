Man stabbed to death by thief at his residence in Delhi's Patel Nagar

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): A 50-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a thief at his residence in Patel Nagar of the national capital on Monday.



The deceased, Shiv Kumar, was found stabbed near the neck in his bedroom, police said.

According to police, Kumar's wife claimed that a thief had entered the house and stabbed her husband.

"A PCR call was received at around 2:30 am at Patel Nagar police station that a person has been stabbed by a thief. The Investigative Officer reached the spot and found that one Shiv Kumar, 50 years, who was sleeping on the bed (his wife and kids were sleeping on the floor in the same room) was found stabbed near the neck on the bed," police said.

"A guard was also sleeping along with his wife in the adjoining room. The wife of deceased claimed that a thief had entered the house who had stabbed her husband. The clothes from the almirah were found lying on the floor. There was no commotion heard by the guard," police added.

A murder case has been registered at Patel Nagar Police Station.

"There are certain vital clues which the investigation has revealed and the teams are further investigating the case," the police said. (ANI)