Man stabbed to death for splashing water on youths

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Jun 29th, 2021, 10:20:21hrs
Muzaffarnagar (UP), June 29 (IANS) A 23-year-old youth was stabbed to death after he accidentally splashed water on a group of young men standing nearby.

The incident took place in Johra village here on Monday.

According to reports, Vinay was drinking water from a handpump in Mansurpur police circle when water was splashed on a group of youths who, in a fit of rage, stabbed him to death.

The police spokesperson said a case was registered against five youths who are absconding and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, security has been strengthened in the village and additional police force has been deployed in the area.

