Man stabbed to death for splashing water on youths

Muzaffarnagar (UP), June 29 (IANS) A 23-year-old youth was stabbed to death after he accidentally splashed water on a group of young men standing nearby.

The incident took place in Johra village here on Monday.

According to reports, Vinay was drinking water from a handpump in Mansurpur police circle when water was splashed on a group of youths who, in a fit of rage, stabbed him to death.