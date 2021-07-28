Man stabbed with scissors by brothers over property feud

The police said the elder brothers - Shamshad and Naushad - had gone to meet Iqbal, 30, to discuss a property-related matter and stabbed him to death following an argument, with his scissors.

Moradabad (UP), July 28 (IANS) In a gruesome incident, a man was allegedly stabbed to death by his elder brothers with scissors over a property dispute.

Iqbal worked as a tailor and he was stabbed with a pair of scissors kept nearby.

A case has been registered against the accused brothers who are now absconding.

Thakurdwara circle officer Anoop Singh said, "Iqbal was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. Based on the family's complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused brothers under various IPC sections, including 302 (Punishment for murder). We have recovered blood-stained scissors from the crime scene."

The body has been sent for post mortem.

Iqbal had got married around a year ago. He is survived by his wife Farah Anjum and his mother.

According to the victim's family, after their father's death around a year ago, there were frequent disputes over property among the brothers, who later also approached the village head for a solution.

The family alleged that a decision about the property was taken on July 20, following which Shamshad and Naushad visited Iqbal in this connection on Monday night and in the ensuing argument, the elder brothers attacked Iqbal with scissors.

Police teams are searching for the accused brothers.

