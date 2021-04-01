Man stabs three friends over comments on his FB page

According to reports, the friends had ridiculed a photograph that the accused Ashish Singh had posted on the social media.

Bahraich (UP), April 1 (IANS) A young man, upset over the adverse comments his friends had made on a photograph he posted on his Facebook page, invited them home for a Holi party and then stabbed them.

SHO Kotwali Dehat, Om Prakash Chauhan, said that the three youth -- Shivendra, Durgesh, and J P Yadav -- had posted comments on a Facebook update made by their friend Ashish Singh on March 29.

"Annoyed over the comments, Ashish invited the three friends to his house on March 30 for Holi Milan. When they entered the house, they were attacked with knives," said Chauhan.

The victims were first taken to a local Community Health Centre (CHC), from where they were referred to King George's Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre in Lucknow where they are being treated.

Chauhan said that on a complaint lodged by the victims, an FIR under the charges of attempt to murder and criminal intimidation has been registered against Ashish and two others who helped him in committing the crime.

Ashish Singh is still absconding while his two associates, Rishabh Pandey and Prashant Agarwal, have been arrested.

--IANS

amita/ash