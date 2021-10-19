Man stabs woman to death in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a man, who is suspected to be her 'jilted' lover, in Bindapur area of Dwarka on Tuesday.



The man has been identified as Ankit.

Shankar Chaudhary, DCP Dwarka, said, "As per initial inquiry, we came to know that there was a friendship between them but due to some reason that broke off and then in anger the accused called her to meet via some common friends and then executed this act."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

