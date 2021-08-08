Man steals TTE's uniform, extorts fine from Rly passengers

The arrested man, Govind Singh, stole a bag at the Bareilly railway station and found a TTE uniform and a receipt book of challans.

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 8 (IANS) A man has been arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for donning the uniform of a travel ticket examiner's (TTE) and realising fine from passengers.

He conveniently donned the uniform and began 'checking' passengers on board the Punjab-bound Howrah-Amritsar Punjab Mail train and pocketing the fine.

However, when the train pulled into Bijnor's Najibabad station, he was arrested on a tip off given by another TTE.

It was found that the uniform belonged to TTE Jaswant Singh, who had filed a report after the theft of his bag.

Investigations revealed that the accused was in the habit of impersonating government officials and duping people.

According to Najibabad GRP station in charge, Sarvez Khan, "The fake TTE was extorting money from passengers travelling without ticket on the pretext of checking. We arrested him following a tip-off. He has confessed to stealing the hand bag and extorting money from passengers."

A case has been registered against Govind under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 170 (personating a public servant) and 380 (theft in building or vessel) at the GRP station based on a complaint lodged by TTE Jaswant Singh.

--IANS

amita/dpb