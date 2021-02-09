Man strangles UP tailor to death over ill-fitting shirt

Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 9 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a man strangled his tailor to death because the shirt he had stitched was ill-fitting.

The victim's son, Abdul Naeem Khan, claimed that his father, Abdul Majid Khan, 65, was allegedly strangled by one Saleem on Sunday night.

Saleem was reportedly enraged over the poor fitting of the shirt that Abdul Majid Khan had stitched for him.