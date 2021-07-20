Man sustains gunshot injury in Delhi's Anand Vihar

New Delhi [India], July 20, (ANI): A 30-year-old man was allegedly shot at while having liquor with friends in Anand Vihar, Delhi Police said today.



The injured identified as Hariom, a resident of Maujpur sustained a bullet injury in his stomach.

The incident took place at Hotel Samrat Inn of Anand Vihar Police Station on Monday.

The man said his friend, Paras, was showing off his pistol when it went off and he sustained injury.

The injured was admitted to Dr. Hedgewar Hospital by his friends who later fled.

The injured was referred to GTB Hospital where he is being operated on. The crime team has arrived on the spot and further investigation is being carried out. (ANI)

