Man thrashed on suspicion of child lifting in Meerut, 8 held

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Eight people were arrested for allegedly thrashing a man on suspicion of being a child lifter in Shahjahanpur area here on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, Azad, a resident of Haryana's Bhiwani, was in Shahjahanpur town under Kithor police station limits to sell herbs on the day when some people mistook him for a child lifter and thrashed him.



"A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms. We identified the accused seen in the video and arrested them," SP City Akhilesh Narayan Singh told reporters here.

A complaint was also filed by the victim, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Nadeem, Nazim, Pawan, Imran, Shahzad, Anas, Avneesh and Mustaji -- all residents of Shahjahanpur. (ANI)

