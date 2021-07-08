Man threatens PG operator with fake FIR, arrested

According to the police, the accused posed as Bijender rented a room in a PG accommodation on July 1. He deposited the advance rent of Rs 5,500 and stayed in the PG for two days, after which he left for his village.

Gurugram, July 8 (IANS) The Gurugram police have arrested a 29-year-old man identified as Sunil Kumar of Bhiwani district in Haryana for allegedly creating a fake FIR through an app and sending it to the PG operator, asking for Rs 1.5 lakh, the police said on Thursday.

Thereafter, he called the PG operator, Monu Sihag, asking him to refund the money as he was not returning.

When Monu refused, the accused hatched a conspiracy against him and edited an online FIR which was already registered at the Sadar police station under the Excise Act via a mobile app and shared it with the PG operator to extort money.

During the probe, it also came to the fore that the accused had also generated an ID card of the crime branch through the app. Following a complaint given by the PG operator, the police registered a case and started an investigation.

"The accused was living in the PG based on a fake ID. He had hatched this conspiracy to get back Rs 5,500 from the PG operator. The accused had also demanded Rs 1.5 lakh from the PG operator for the cancellation of the fake FIR. The accused is on police remand for further probe," Hari Kishan, the investigation officer said.

