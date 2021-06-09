Man threatens to hijack plane from Bhopal & Indore airports, held

Bhopal, June 9 (IANS) The officials of the Raja Bhoj airport in Bhopal received a call, threatening to hijack the plane to Pakistan, police said here on Tuesday.

After the threat, the security at Bhopal and Indore airports has been beefed up.

According to the police, the manager of Raja Bhoj airport Dharmaraj Verma late on Tuesday evening, received an unknown call, threatening that the plane would be hijacked. Verma alerted the security officer of the airport and the police of Gandhi Nagar police station about the phone call.