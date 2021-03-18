  1. Sify.com
Man wanted for opening fire at constable held in Delhi

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Mar 19th, 2021, 00:21:23hrs
New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a snatcher after a brief exchange of fire from the Ghazipur area in the national capital.

The arrested person, who has been identified as Adil (25), was wanted in a case of opening fire at two police personnel during vehicle checking at a police picket in the Bhalswa Dairy area in February this year, in which a constable was seriously injured.

Adil was nabbed after a brief exchange of fire at about 10.45 pm on Wednesday from near a DDA park in the Ghazipur area.

Adil sustained gunshot injury in his right leg. One semi-automatic pistol along with three live cartridges and a bike were recovered from his possession. Five empty cartridges were also recovered from the spot.

--IANS

zaz/arm

