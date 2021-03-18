Man wanted for opening fire at constable held in Delhi

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a snatcher after a brief exchange of fire from the Ghazipur area in the national capital.

The arrested person, who has been identified as Adil (25), was wanted in a case of opening fire at two police personnel during vehicle checking at a police picket in the Bhalswa Dairy area in February this year, in which a constable was seriously injured.