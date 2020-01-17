Man who committed suicide at Delhi metro station identified

New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): The man who committed suicide at the Dwarka Mor station on Delhi's Blue Line yesterday has been identified as Parasu Ram Pandey.

According to family members, the 70-year-old was suffering from old-age ailments.

Inquest proceedings are being conducted, and the body will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination.



Minutes after the incident, the deceased was rushed to the DDU Hospital but could not be saved.

Following the incident, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had announced a delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and

Rajiv Chowk yesterday. (ANI)

