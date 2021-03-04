Man who made threat call to bomb Taj Mahal nabbed in UP's Firozabad

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): The person who threatened to bomb the Taj Mahal has been nabbed in Firozabad, police said on Thursday.



A Satish Ganesh, Additional Director General of Police/Inspector General, Agra Range said that the initial impression is that the man is of unsound mind.

"The man who gave the threat to bomb Taj Mahal has been picked by Narkhi police station limit area in Firozabad district. He is being interrogated to find his motive. The initial impression is that he is of an unsound mind. Our teams are trying to gather information from him," Ganesh said.

"He is possibly getting treatment. We are investigating all aspects. Our surveillance teams are finding his location when he made the call," he added.

The Taj Mahal was shut temporarily and tourists were evacuated following the bomb scare call earlier today. However, the iconic monument has been opened.

"The entry of tourists to the Taj Mahal complex has resumed now. Earlier, tourists were evacuated following a hoax bomb threat call," said an official of the Archaeological Survey of India.

A search operation was launched by the Agra Police after it received information about a bomb being placed at the Taj Mahal premises here.

Earlier, Shiv Ram Yadav, Superintendent of Police Protocol, Agra said that a man called the police control room alleging discrepancies in military recruitment and informed about a bomb at the Taj Mahal premises which would explode soon.

"We had received information from the control room that a man called them up saying that there are discrepancies in military recruitment and he wasn't recruited. A bomb is placed at the Taj Mahal which would explode soon. A security check is being done around Taj Mahal," Yadav said.

"The CISF has been alerted. The man's location was traced to Firozabad," he said. (ANI)

