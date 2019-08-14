Man who used toy gun to rob cash collection agent arrested

The accused was identified as Yogesh alias Sonu, 28, a resident of Mangolpur Kalan.

A partial amount of the robbed cash -- Rs 90,000 out of Rs 1,22,000 -- along with a toy gun has been recovered from his possession, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S.D. Mishra.

"The complainant said he had visited an Axis Bank ATM on August 11 to deposit money. Meanwhile, one person entered the ATM and snatched the money at gun point and fled from the spot," said Mishra.

Subsequently, a case was registered and an anti-snatching team under the supervision of ACP Prakshay Singh arrested Yogesh following a tip-off and recovered Rs 90,000 from him.