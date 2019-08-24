Man who wanted to take revenge from police held

The accused has been identified as Bimal Kumar, a resident of Sector-5, Harola, Noida. Police said Bimal was currently working as Market Head in a NGO, Anti Corruption Crime Control Force at Rohini. Earlier, he was working for another NGO, Yuva Kranti Foundation, at Jaitpur.

According to Chinmoy Biswal, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South East district, on August 22 at about noon, Yashpal, the complainant received a call, in which the caller introduced himself as Assistant Sub-Inspector from Kalindi Kunj police station.

"Posing as ASI, the caller told Yashpal that his three minor nieces aged 17 years, 15 years and 11 years are with him at the police station and are complaining against him," said the DCP.

"Yashpal was in Gurugram at his office but his wife went to the Kalandi Kunj police station, where she was informed that the police had no knowledge about the girls and that there was no complaint against Yashpal," said the DCP.

The police team then started an investigation. On enquiry, the caller's allegations were also found to be false. "It became clear that the caller was playing mischief. A case of kidnapping was registered and investigation was initiated," said the DCP.

"During investigation, on August 23, on specific inputs Bimal Kumar was apprehended from Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, while he was going on his bike towards Noida," said the DCP.

"During interrogation, Bimal confessed to his crime. Based on his information, the police recovered all three victims from a rented accommodation at Sehatpur, Faridabad. The accused had concocted a story to the landlord that the girls are his daughters and due to matrimonial dispute he's staying separately with his daughters," said the DCP.

"Bimal has often posed himself as a police officer from the Anti Corruption Branch. He was earlier arrested for breaching peace by the Kalindi Kunj police station," said the DCP.

"Since then, the accused wanted to take revenge from two police officers who had apprehended him. He was waiting for an opportunity to create trouble for the policemen and when he met the minor children, he planned to frame police officers in the disappearence of the children," said the DCP.