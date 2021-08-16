Man, woman set themselves on fire in front of Supreme Court

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) A man and a woman set themselves ablaze in front of the Supreme Court complex on Monday, but were rescued by police and bystanders and rushed to hospital. Their motive was yet unclear.

Panic broke out outside gate number D at around 12.20 p.m. after the duo tried to get into the top court premises. Spotting that the duo had set themselves ablaze, Delhi Police personnel rushed to their rescue. Water was poured on the woman who was engulfed in flames and she fell on the ground. A group of persons, along with the police personnel, then rushed to rescue the man.