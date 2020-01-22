Manali, Dalhousie get more snow

Shimla, Jan 22 (IANS) There was moderate snowfall in the tourist resorts of Manali and Dalhousie, the weather bureau said on Wednesday.

The minimum temperature recorded at Manali that saw 5 cm of snow was minus 2.6 degrees Celsius. "For the second consecutive day, Manali and the hills overlooking it experienced mild to moderate spells of snow," an official at the meteorological office here told IANS.

He said picturesque Kalpa, some 250 km from Shimla, and Dalhousie in Chamba district experienced 4 cm and 15 cm snow, respectively. There was no snowfall in Shimla though.

"High-altitude areas of Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Mandi, Kullu, Kinnaur and Shimla districts have been experiencing snow since Monday," the official said. Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest place in the state with a low of minus 10.3 degrees Celsius, while it was minus 5.1 degrees in Kalpa, 1.8 in Dharamsala, minus 3.6 degrees in Dalhousie and 1.2 degrees in Shimla. The weatherman said the weather would remain dry now as the western disturbances have started receding from the region. vg/in