Manali at 0.2, Shimla 0.6 as Himachal gets more rain

Shimla, Jan 17 (IANS) An intense cold wave continued in Himachal Pradesh on Friday with most parts shivering as Manali recorded 0.2 degree Celsius as its minimum temperature.

Khadrala in Shimla district had 15.2 cm snow, the highest in the state, while Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest at minus 10.3 degrees Celsius.

The Met office forecast chances of more rain and snowfall in the state till Saturday.

Shimla, which saw a low of 0.6 degree Celsius, has received 3.6 mm rain unlike its neighbouring hill destinations Narkanda where it snowed.

Nearby destinations of Manali in Kullu district, some 250 km from here, also received snow. Kothi near Manali received the least with 2 cm snow. It was minus 4.2 degrees in Kalpa, 4.8 degrees in Dharamsala, minus 0.8 degree in Dalhousie and minus 1.8 degrees in Kufri. Those in the hospitality industry are happy as they are expecting a record number of footfalls this weekend owing to chances of more snow. Naina Devi in Bilaspur district experienced 24.4 mm rain. vg/in