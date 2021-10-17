Manali-Leh highway shut owing to possible snowfall

Manali, Oct 17 (IANS) Authorities on Sunday closed the highway for two days that connects this Himachal Pradesh tourist resort with Leh in Ladakh owing to possible snowfall this week.

They also advised motorists to avoid travelling on high mountain passes till October 18.

"Chances of snowfall on the Manali-Leh National Highway-21 are high till October 18. We have closed the traffic movement beyond Darcha," Deputy Commissioner Neeraj Kumar told IANS.