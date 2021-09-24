Mandal parishad chiefs in Andhra to be elected on Friday

Apart from the president, Friday will see elections for vice president, and one co-opted member in each mandal.

Amaravati, Sep 24 (IANS) The stage is set on Friday for the election of Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) presidents in Andhra Pradesh. With the ruling YSRC Party sweeping the MPTC election results announced on Sunday, the election of MPP presidents is being seen only as a formality.

The State Election Commission, and Panchayati Raj department along with district officials have made arrangements for the smooth conduct of the elections.

While polls had been conducted in 9,583 of the 10,047 MPTC seats in the state, the ruling YSRCP dominated with 5,998 of the 7,219 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs).

Of the 10,047 seats, the election was unanimous on 2,371 seats. Election was held for 7,219 seats. A total of 81 candidates expired since March 2020 while SEC withheld results of 355 seats.

The elections for the local bodies Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) were held in April but the counting of votes was delayed due to a court case.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court last week gave green signal for counting of votes and the same was taken up on Sunday morning.

--IANS

pvn/in