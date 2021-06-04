Mandate of UN mission in Sudan extended

Resolution 2579, adopted unanimously on Thursday, retains the four strategic objectives for UNITAMS outlined in Resolution 2524, which established the mission on June 3, 2020, reports Xinhua news agency.

United Nations, June 4 (IANS) The UN Security Council (UNSC) has extended the mandate of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) for a year until June 3, 2022.

Resolution 2579 contains several adjustments, including to reflect the Juba Peace Agreement (JPA) signed on October 3, 2020.

Broadly, UNITAMS' strategic objectives are: assisting the political transition; supporting the peace processes and the implementation of the JPA; assisting peacebuilding, protection of civilians and rule of law, particularly in Darfur and the Two Areas (South Kordofan and Blue Nile); and supporting the mobilisation of economic and development assistance, and coordination of humanitarian and peace building assistance.

The Resolution decides that, in line with its strategic objectives and support to the government's national priorities, UNITAMS should prioritise support to six specified areas during the mandate period.

These areas include support to ceasefire monitoring in Darfur; implementation of the National Plan for Civilian Protection; and the constitution drafting process.

The text requests the Secretary-General to swiftly increase the deployment of personnel to UNITAMS.

It also requests the government to swiftly sign the UNITAMS Status of Mission Agreement.

A further request is for UNITAMS and the UN Country Team with which it is integrated to establish an Integrated Strategic Framework or an equivalent within 60 days of the Resolution's adoption.

The Resolution expresses concern that the security situation in some areas of Darfur has deteriorated because of increased intercommunal violence and underscores the need to intensify peacebuilding efforts.

Inter-communal clashes remain a major source of insecurity in Sudan, especially in Darfur, where 170 people were killed and over 230 injured in recent days.

Sudan entered a political transition process after the Sudanese army ousted former President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019 following a popular uprising that lasted for months.

On August 21, 2019, Sudan started a 39-month transitional period under a transitional government comprising military and civilian officials.

