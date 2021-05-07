Mandatory Covid-19 negative certificate for entering Goa 'impractical': CM

Panaji, May 7 (IANS) Making a Covid-19 negative certificate mandatory for entering Goa may not be a practical option, for an already overburdened administration, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, a day after the Bombay High Court in Goa directed his government to ensure it for those entering the state from May 10.

Sawant also said that the move could also hamper movement of essential goods to the state.

"The High Court has asked for an affidavit. I feel that if we ask everyone (who comes to Goa) for a Covid-19 negative certificate, then daily we get milk, chicken, vegetables, we Awill ask their drivers for the certificates. I do not think the drivers will get those certificates," Sawant said.

On Thursday, the Bombay High Court had directed the Goa government to impose the restriction from May 10, while also seeking detailed responses from the state government about the Covid management efforts being undertaken in the state.

"We will submit an affidavit, but we will have to think about these things. In case of tourists (by road), then it is a different thing. But those who come by train, if they do not have Covid negative certificates, what can be done? We will have to think about that too," Sawant said.

"The government will have to conduct their (train passengers) tests free of cost. They will also have to be given food. Already there is a stress on the administration, to take care of them and to test them (will be difficult)," the Chief Minister said.

The Sawant administration is also under pressure from ruling and opposition MLAs to impose border restrictions, amid a steep surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

