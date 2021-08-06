Mandaviya discusses Covishield supply with SII's Adar Poonawalla

The meeting was held to discuss the Covishield supply and to ramp up the production in India. Minister Mandaviya assured the government's support in Covishield production.

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday here.

Mandaviya discussed the Centre's vaccine policy and the ways ahead to accelerate the vaccine supply to meet the target amid third Covid wave apprehension.

"Met @AdarPoonawalla, CEO of @SerumInstIndia and had a productive discussion on the supply of Covishield vaccine. I appreciated their role in mitigating #COVID19 & assured continued Government support in ramping up vaccine production," said the Health Minister in a tweet.

Earlier, the Centre said in Parliament, "As communicated by the manufacturers, the monthly vaccine production capacity of Covishield is planned to be increased from 11 crore doses per month to more than 12 crore doses per month and the production capacity of Covaxin is planned to be increased from 2.5 crore doses per month to around 5.8 crore doses per month."

The government informed that 44.42 crore doses of Covishield have been supplied by the Serum Institute of India and 6.82 crore doses of Covaxin have been supplied by Bharat Biotech International Limited for the National Covid Vaccination Programme from January 16 to August 5.

Meanwhile, India's Cumulative Covid-19 Vaccination Coverage crossed the landmark of 49 crore doses on Thursday. Cumulatively, 49,53,27,595 vaccine doses have been administered through 57,64,712 sessions, as per the provisional report of the Union Health Ministry. A total of 57,97,808 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

However, India continues to report over 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for the third day running. India on Friday reported a total 44,643 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

