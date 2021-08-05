Mandaviya discusses vax production with Dr Reddy's Lab Chairman

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday held discussions with Dr Reddy's Laboratories Chairman Dr Satish Reddy in New Delhi. The meeting was held to discuss the Sputnik V vaccine production and its supply. In a tweet, Mandaviya said, "Held a meeting with Dr Satish Reddy, Chairman of Dr Reddys Lab. Had a discussion on the production of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine and its supply".

Mandaviya on Tuesday informed Parliament that 4 more Indian pharmaceutical companies may start vaccine production by October-November to accelerate the inoculation drive. He had said, "Two companies -- Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute -- are supplying the vaccines to the government. Sputnik vaccine is also available, production of which has begun". The Hyderabad-based drug major has already stated that the locally manufactured Sputnik V will be available from September-October.

Dr Reddy's has tied up with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for Sputnik V production in India and launched the vaccine here in May 2021, after receiving Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in April 2021. Along with Dr Reddy's, RDIF has tied up with six Indian drug makers for Sputnik V vaccine production in India. Dr Reddy's is in a pact with RDIF to sell 250 million vials of Sputnik V in India.

Sputnik V uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination. Its efficacy was determined to be 91.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 48.93 cr cumulatively in India, claimed a bulletin released by the Health Ministry. A total of 48,93,42,295 vaccine doses have been administered through 57,21,937 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 a.m. on Thursday. A total of 37,55,115 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

