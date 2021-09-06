Mandaviya holds informal meeting with WHO chief, other officials

Rome [Italy] September 6 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday had an informal meeting with the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and other officials on the second day of the G20 Health Ministers' meeting.



Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya said that he had an informal meeting with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development (OECD) Global Health Advisor Nick Tomlinson & OECD Director for Employment, Labour & Social Affairs Stefano Scarpetta.

"Had an informal meeting with @DrTedros, Director-General @WHO, Nick Tomlinson, Global Health Advisor, @OECD and Stefano Scarpetta, Director for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs, OECD on the 2nd day of the G20 Health Ministers' meeting," Mandaviya tweeted.

"Our dialogue pertained to matters of global health importance. This was in addition to India's interventions in the 2nd and 3rd sessions of ministerial discussion," he further tweeted.

On Sunday, Mandaviya participated in the G-20 Health Ministers Meeting 2021 hosted by the Italian Presidency on the theme "People, Planet & Prosperity".

Mandaviya, who is in Rome for the meeting, also "shared India's response to monitor Global Health Impact of COVID-19 pandemic, with a detailed assessment of its consequences in implementing Sustainable Development Goals," the Minister informed in a tweet.

Mandaviya also interacted with his Brazilian counterpart Marcelo Queiroga to strengthen Indo-Brazil ties in the healthcare sector.

"We spoke about One Health & the introduction of Nano-Urea for better results. Also, offered India's full support to aid Brazil's fight against TB," Mandaviya informed in his tweet."

Nano Urea Liquid is a Sustainable Solution for Plant Nutrition with higher Nutrient Use Efficiency and reducing soil, water, and air pollution. (ANI)