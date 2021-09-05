Mandaviya participates in G-20 Health Ministers' Meeting 2021 with theme 'People, Planet & Prosperity'

Rome [Italy] September 6 (ANI): Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday participated in the G-20 Health Ministers Meeting 2021 hosted by the Italian Presidency on the theme "People, Planet & Prosperity".



Mandaviya, who is in Rome for the meeting, also "shared India's response to monitor Global Health Impact of COVID-19 pandemic, with a detailed assessment of its consequences in implementing Sustainable Development Goals," the Minister informed in a tweet.

"Participated in G-20 Health Ministers Meeting 2021 hosted by Italian Presidency @G20org with the theme 'People, Planet & Prosperity'," the tweet said.

Mandaviya also interacted with his Brazilian counterpart Marcelo Queiroga to strengthen Indo-Brazil ties in the healthcare sector.

"We spoke about One Health & the introduction of Nano-Urea for better results. Also, offered India's full support to aid Brazil's fight against TB," Mandaviya informed in his tweet."

Nano Urea Liquid is a Sustainable Solution for Plant Nutrition with higher Nutrient Use Efficiency and reducing soil, water, and air pollution. (ANI)